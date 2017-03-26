BHALWAL-In connection with the World Consumer Day, lawyers, traders and common public demanded the government establish consumer courts at Bhalwal to discourage the sale of substandard commodities.

The demand was made at a meeting held at a lawyer’s chamber in Tehsil courts to promote inherent privileges of consumers. They demanded quality products at fair prices and raised their voice over unchecked sale of substandard items on exorbitant prices.

To reach the consumer court in Sargodha is very cumbersome task for the consumers from Bhalwal because they prefer to forgo their claims owing to travelling expenses and time spending. The Punjab Consumer Protection Act protects and promotes the rights and interests of consumers. Manufacturers and traders are required to display prominently in their shops or display-centres notices specifying the retail or wholesale price.

They are also bound to issue to the purchaser a receipt showing the date of sale; description of goods sold; the quantity and price of the goods; and the name and address of the seller.