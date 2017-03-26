ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday said no effort will be spared to meet all the contemporary requirements of the armed forces to ensure internal and external security of the country.

He congratulated the troops on successful conduct of Pakistan Day parade in ceremony and said the spectacular parade gave a clear message to the enemy that the country’s armed forces are fully capable to defeat their sordid designs. He reiterated Raadul Fasaad operation has been successful in eliminating network of terrorists to a great extent. He said the war against terrorism will be continued till the elimination of the last terrorist from the soil. He said our valiant armed forces have always fulfilled their responsibilities towards defence of the country and the entire nation endorses their sacrifices for this noble cause.

He appreciated the sacrifices rendered by the security forces in the war on terror. He said Pakistan will soon be able to completely overcome the menace. He said the democratic traditions and norms will continue to gain strength for progress and development of the country. The President expressed his pleasure over the participation of troops from China and Saudi Arabia and the Turkish band and said it multiplied the joys of Pakistan Day parade.

He said their participation displayed everlasting friendship ties among Pakistan and these countries and expressed his gratitude over their participation.

The President said the parade also rekindled the same fervour which our elders had showed during the Pakistan Movement.

The parade also helped in promoting Pakistan’s image at the international level, he said and told the gathering that the height of your professionalism, glistening of the medals and equipments had also struck awe in the eyes of enemies. He advised the troops to keep alive the same fervour for the greatness of Pakistan.

He said the armed forces of Pakistan had always defended and served the nation and country in every critical moment which was unprecedented. The nation wanted the esteem institute to gain further strength with each passing day by equipping itself with the modern patterns and techniques, so that no enemy could cast an evil eye on the motherland, he added.

The President assured that the Government would leave no stone unturned to equip the armed forces of Pakistan with the latest hardware and equipments because a strong defence prowess and preparedness could defend us against the threats in view of terrorism, internal and external challenges and in the regional context. The President also paid tribute to the sacrifices of officers and personnel of armed forces for successfully destroying the network of terrorists by laying down their lives.