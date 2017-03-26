KARACHI: Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) Chairperson Naheed Memon held dialogue with Chinese investors pertaining to value addition in agriculture sector, cold storage and investment opportunities in different sectors on Saturday.

The 20-member Chinese delegation from Chinese Hunan province was led by Hunan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice Chairman Wo Shugan.

Talking to the delegation, the SBI chairperson said the Sindh government with the cooperation of the investors will create more employment opportunities in the province.

The Sindh government is providing attractive incentives to investors in packaging sector, said Memon, giving a detailed presentation in this regard.

The Chinese investors also showed interest in agriculture, communication, pharmaceutical and chemical sectors and sought cooperation of the SBI, who assured them of SBI’s full cooperation.