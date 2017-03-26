KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has summoned the seventh session of the provincial assembly on Monday. However, there is no legislation on the agenda for the upcoming session though legislation is the main responsibility of the provincial assembly.

The session summoned on Monday will just have a question and answer session on Women’s Development Department and approval of seven bills from the Sindh governor.

These bills include Etihad University Bill, 2017; Sindh Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2017; Sindh Prohibition of Employment of Children Bill, 2017; Code of Criminal Procedure (Sindh Amendment) Bill, 2017; Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2015; Sindh Payment of Wages Bill, 2015; and Sindh Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2016.

Other than that, the provincial assembly agenda for the Monday session neither carries any legislation or privilege motion nor any adjournment motion from the provincial lawmakers. Talking to The Nation, MQM Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Syed Sardar Ahmed said the provincial government was only looking to complete mandatory 100 days of the assembly session and it had nothing to do with the legislation and other necessary functions that the assembly was meant to do. “I have just received the agenda of the provincial assembly and it is just a time-pass activity of the government,” he said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Khurram Sher Zaman said that this was not a new thing for them, as the provincial government had always pursued its agenda and bulldozed anything from the opposition parties even if it was in the interest of the people.

He endorsed the views of MQM parliamentary leader Sardar Ahmed and said the government lacked the ability to run the affairs of the provincial assembly. Their only aim is to just complete the mandatory 100-day sittings of the provincial assembly.

As per Section 28 of the rules and procedures of the provincial assembly, it is mandatory for the ruling party to complete 100 days of assembly proceedings in a fiscal year. Until now, only 66 sittings of the provincial assembly have been convened in the current fiscal year and the government needs to hold another 34 sittings of the provincial assembly as per requirement by the end of May 2017.

Responding to opposition lawmakers’ remarks, Minister for Social Welfare Shamim Mumtaz said that she did not care about criticism from opposition lawmakers, as it was their job.

“The assembly session on Monday carries the assent from the governor on the bills passed by the house and this also comes under the lawmaking process,” she said, adding that work on other bills was also under consideration and the session would not be confined to a single sitting. Instead, other business would be completed in next sittings of the house, she said.

She said that privilege motions or adjournment motions were included in the house proceedings when they are submitted by lawmakers. “The speaker of the Sindh Assembly also allows lawmakers to speak on other topics of public interest. The ongoing census process can also come under discussion in the House during the next week’s session,” she concluded.