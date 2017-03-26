NOORPUR THAL- A ceremony was organised at Government Girls Degree College Noorpur Thal wherein speakers renewed the pledge to make Pakistan a developed and respectable country among the comity of nations.

The ceremony was held in connection with Pakistan Day and College Principal Ms Shaheen presided over the ceremony while Prof Bushra Zahra Malik conducted the proceedings. A large number of teachers and students attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, speakers urged the participants to utilise all their energies for development of the country, adding the Pakistani nation is indebted to those who sacrificed their lives and even properties for separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent. “We are responsible for fulfilling the dream, the founding fathers had envisioned for the newly-established country that came into being in the name of Islam,” they pointed out.

Elderly woman found with her throat slit

KASUR-An elderly woman was murdered by unidentified assailants, by slitting her throat here the other day.

According to the Khuddian Khas Police, 70-year-old Rahimi Bibi lived alone at her house in suburban Syedpur area. The other day, some unidentified accused barged into the house and killed her by slitting her throat. The police shifted the body for autopsy and started investigation.