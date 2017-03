Security forces on Sunday said they had foiled a terrorism bid in Balochistan's Turbat area, reported Waqt News.

According to security officials, some miscreants had reportedly planted an improvised explosive device (IED) on Turbat-Dasht road to disrupt the ongoing census process in the area.

The personnel of Frontier Corps timely defused the IED planted on the roadside and avoided a major catastrophe, officials said.