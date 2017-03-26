SADIQABAD-The Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) started a tree plantation drive to make Sadiqabad a clean and the city of healthy environment. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the drive, TMC chairman Ch Shafique Pappa stressed the need for tree plantation to reduce environmental pollution. He pointed out that every Sadiqabadian is responsible for keeping his city clean, adding people can contribute in the drive by planting saplings in their localities. He also urged the trade unions and civil society to play their due role in transforming Sadiqabad into a green city.

On the occasion, about 3,000 saplings were distributed to citizens. They were advised to plant the saplings along roads and exit and entry points of the city. The TMC chairman said that 10,000 saplings will be planted in the city during the current year.

Local business tycoon Haji Khadim Hussain said that tree plantation is need of the hour, saying abundance of trees is crucial to overcome the prevailing environmental pollution. He also stressed the need for creating awareness among masses regarding importance of tree plantation.

Auto Union president Mehmood Ahmed, Main Auto Market president Ch Ramazan, general secretary Ch Ejaz and senior vice president Ch Tariq attended the ceremony.

Later, the participants inaugurated the drive by planting saplings on Allama Iqbal Road.