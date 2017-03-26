Indian security forces on Sunday said they had killed two militants in Pulwama district of held Kashmir ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to the violence hit valley, reported NDTV.

Modi is expected to visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 2 for the inauguration of Chenani-Nashri tunnel.

"The militants, travelling in a vehicle, were challenged at a 'naka' (checkpost) set up by security forces in Padgampora area of Pulwama, but instead of giving themselves up, started firing at the security personnel triggering a brief gunfight in which both were killed," NDTV quoted a police officer as saying.

They were later identified as Rayees Ahmad Wani and Farooq Ahmad Hurra, affiliated with the militant Hizbul Mujahideen group operating in the India-held Kashmir.