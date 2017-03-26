SARGODHA- The University of Sargodha has declared the result of Doctor of Physical Therapy third and fourth year (annual system) annual examination held in December, 2016.

According to the result, in third year exam, 299 of the total 426 candidates were declared successful. Overall passing percentage remained 70.18 percent. Meanwhile, 196 of the total 230 candidates passed the in fourth year examination with a passing percentage of 85.21 percent.