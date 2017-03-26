HAFIZABAD- The ‘wild dreams’ of PTI chairman Imran Khan could never come true due to his negative thinking, Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Saira Afzal Tarar declared.

While addressing a gathering here in Kolo Tarar on Saturday, she said that the completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would change the destiny of Pakistan and it would emerge as one of the most developed nation in the world. “Several countries are keen to join the project,” she added.

She said that road network are vital for improving economic growth as it connect remote areas with urban centres, raising socioeconomic condition of people of the area. She assured the gathering that Sui gas pressure in the town is being improve while Hafizabad-Kolo Tarar and Hafizabad-Vanike Tarar roads are being carpeted, emphasising that these projects would be completed within scheduled time without any compromise on the quality material.

The state minister said that people of Pakistan need to work with national zeal for putting the country on the path to progress. Saira Afzal Tarar said that development projects worth billions of rupees are being executed and Sui gas is being supplied to the villages in Pindi Bhattian tehsil at a cost of Rs2 billion. She said that the PML-N would sweep 2018 general elections due to progressive vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.