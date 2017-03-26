Border management with Afghanistan with mutual consultation is critical for addressing issues of militancy and terrorism and for peace in the region, said former president Asif Zardari on Sunday.

"Proper securing of borders will put an end to allegations of cross-border incursions of militants that has vitiated the relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan," said the PPP leader.

He said it was unfortunate that the relations between the two countries had plunged low in recent times and called for concerted and sincere efforts by both countries to overcome mistrust and suspicions.

"Border management with mutual consultation has long been delayed," said Zardari adding that decision on it should no longer be delayed.

"A decision delayed is not a problem avoided, it is crisis invited."

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa announced the construction of fencing in "high threat zones" Saturday during a visit to tribal regions along the border, saying it was in the interest of both countries.

The two countries share a 2,400-kilometre (1,500-mile) internationally recognised border known as the Durand Line, which was drawn in the 19th century, when the British dominated South Asia.

The Afghan government has never recognised the border, which runs through the Pashtun heartland, diluting the power of Afghanistan's largest ethnic group on both sides.