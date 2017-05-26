An Abu Dhabi-bound passenger has been arrested by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for travelling with one kilogramme of heroin in his handbag last night at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport, said officials.

ANF officials said the passenger, Irfan Masih, was set to board an Airblue flight for Abu Dhabi last night when the drug was recovered from his handbag during checking at the immigration counter.

Masih, who hails from Nankana Sahib, denied he had any knowledge about the presence of heroin in his bag.

The suspect was arrested and shifted to ANF headquarters. A First Information Report (FIR) was later registered against him under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substance Act.

The suspect will be presented before a local magistrate tomorrow to seek his physical remand to hold an inquiry into where he was travelling to with the drugs, said officials.





