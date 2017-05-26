Bullseye missed but Dar is a happy man!

ISLAMABAD - The government has missed a number of economic targets but the finance minister is happy with what has been achieved under his stewardship.

The federal government failed to achieve the growth target of 5.7 percent in the outgoing fiscal year, as real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 5.27 percent, but it managed to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.2 percent.

“The country’s growth has been estimated at 5.27 percent..., which is highest in ten years,” said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at launching event of ‘Pakistan Economic Survey 2016-17’.

The Survey, the fifth of PML-N’s current tenure, showed that targets pertaining to budget deficit, exports, imports, current account deficit, tax collection and investment to GDP ratio too have been missed.

But Dar sounded a confident man when he said “there has been visible growth in the national economy” and Pakistan’s ‘growth story’ was being celebrated all over the world.

He said he always set tough economic targets which normally could not be achieved but would make everyone concerned put in their maximum effort and energies.

The minister expressed the hope that size of the country’s economy would surpass that of Canada, Italy and South Korea in future, and he was confident that Pakistan would be part of G20 countries soon.

“I have asked the World Bank to conduct a study and come out with the actual size of Pakistan’s GDP, which I believe is currently understated by 20 percent”, he said, adding that upward adjustment in the GDP would enhance the country’s growth by further one percent.

Ishaq Dar also ruled out the possibility of approaching International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2019.

“This year, the deficit would amount to 4.2 percent [which stood at 8.2 percent in 2012-13],” said Dar, though he did not mention the amount of circular debt that was wiped off when the ruling PML-N came into power and which has now gone up to over Rs350 billion in the last four years.

The minister once again asked all the political parties to make five-year plan for the economic development of the country and keep it above the petty politics.

Highest-ever economic volume

The minister said that Pakistan’s economy volume has gone beyond $300 billion, for the first time in history. He vowed to achieve 6 percent economic growth in the financial year to come 2017-18.

Dar informed that Pakistan’s growth had crossed 5 percent range during ongoing financial year, which was only 3 percent when incumbent government took charge in 2013. The government had fixed 5.7 percent growth target for the year 2016-17.

Also, the minister said per capita income was 1,333 dollars in 2013 which has increased to 1,629 dollars.

Pakistan’s credit rating has also improved, though foreign investment remains poor compared to its South Asian neighbours.

This economic ‘turnaround’ comes amid a construction boom linked to a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor – a $60-billion investment plan to upgrade transport and power infrastructure. The country’s overall security situation has also contributed to it, though the security improvement has its own heavy cost.

The finance minister said Pakistan had faced massive financial loss of $123.1 billion by fighting the war against terrorism since 2001, besides the huge human losses.

Economists believe the country will need to register sustained growth of six to eight percent over several years to make a significant dent in poverty and provide enough jobs for its youth.

Curtailment of inflation, public debt

The government would achieve the inflation target of 6 percent. The inflation is likely to remain at below 5 percent during current fiscal year.

Talking about public debt, Dar said that debt to GDP has reduced in the current fiscal year. “Public debt was at 53.1 percent of GDP in 2008. It went up to 60.2 percent of GDP and it is now at 59.3 percent of GDP,” he said and added that net public debt, stood at Rs18,892 billion.

Services sector boom

The services sector would surpass the target of 5.7 percent, as it would remain at 5.98 percent during present fiscal year. In services sector, wholesale and retail trade recorded growth of 6.82 percent against the target of 5.5 percent.

The missed targets

The government has also missed the budget deficit target of 3.8 percent of the GDP. Dar said that country’s budget deficit would record at 4.2 percent of the GDP during current fiscal year. The fiscal deficit stood at 8.2 percent in 2012-13 when the government came into power.

The minister admitted the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s inability to achieve the annual tax collection target of Rs3621 billion. He said that target has been downward revised by Rs100 billion to Rs3,521 billion due to reduced rate of General Sales Tax on oil products, agricultural inputs and zero-rating facility for the exports oriented sectors.

The Economic Survey further showed that government would also fail to achieve the targets of exports, imports and current account deficit.

Terming exports a major concern, Dar said that exports are projected at $21.76 billion during current fiscal year as against the target of $24.8 billion. Imports are projected to reach to $45.48 billion. However, the minister termed the import of plants and machinery as a good sign for the growing economy.

He said current accounts deficit is expected to close at 8.3 percent this financial year, which is around 2.4 percent of the GDP as compared to the target of 2.1 percent of the GDP. Remittances are expected to reach to $19.5 billion.

Situation of sub-sectors

Giving details of sub-sectors growth, the finance minister said that agriculture growth remained 3.46 percent, services 5.98 percent and industries 5.02 percent.

Industrial sector has missed the target of 6.4 percent, as it is expected to remain at around 5.02 percent during ongoing financial year.

In manufacturing sector, mining and quarrying grew by 1.34 percent. Large scale manufacturing sector recorded growth of 4.93 percent as compared to target of 5.9 percent and small scale manufacturing sector would grow by 8.18pc against target of 8.2pc during ongoing financial year 2016-2017.

The electricity and gas generations and distributions have recorded growth of 3.4 percent and construction sector would record massive growth of 9.05 percent during ongoing financial year.

The agriculture sector has achieved the growth target of 3.5 percent. In agriculture sector, crops recorded growth of 3.02 percent. Fishing recorded a growth of 1.23 percent against the target of 3 percent, forestry 14.49 percent as compared to the target of 3 percent, livestock 3.43 percent against the target of 4 percent.

The growth of five important crops including wheat, maize, rice, sugarcane and cotton is estimated at 0.5pc, 16.3pc, 0.7pc, 12.4pc and 7.6pc, respectively.

Dar said that agricultural sector recorded healthy growth due to Kissan Package worth 341 billion rupees announced by the government in budget last year. Under this package, the agriculture inputs including fertilisers were subsidised. About the agriculture credit, he was confident that it will achieve the target of seven hundred billion dollars this year.

Transport, storage and communication would miss the target of 5.1 percent, as it would record growth of 3.94 percent and finance and insurance will grow by 10.77 percent as compared to the target of 7.2 percent during outgoing fiscal year.

Dar claimed that unemployment rate has reduced to 5.9 percent in the year 2015 from 6.2 percent of the preceding year.

Foreign Direct Investment is projected to increase to $2.58 billion dollars in the current fiscal year as against $1.88 billion of the previous year.

The minister said at present foreign exchange reserves stand at just under 20 billion dollars. He said exchange rate as of 22nd of this month was 104.87 which is satisfactory.

IMRAN ALI KUNDI