ISLAMABAD: A notice has been issued to Journalist Taha Siddiqui by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), asking him to appear before its counterterrorism wing.

According to the undated notice it directs Taha Siddiqui “to appear before the [FIA inspector] at police station FIA counterterrorism wing” on May 26.

It further says that non-compliance would be punishable under Section 174 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Earlier, FIA was restrained by the Islamabad High Court from harassing Taha Siddiqui. IHC had also issued notices to two FIA officers, including its director general.