Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Friday said his government would present an "unprecedented" Rs4.8 trillion budget with focus on development for the fiscal year (2017-18).

Chairing a party meeting, the prime minister said despite the huge problems that his government inherited in 2013, Pakistan was more stable today.

“We are accountable to the people of Pakistan and they will decide as to who delivered and who did not,” he told lawmakers of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“My government believes in the rule of values and not that of power and is serving the people of Pakistan with utmost sincerity.”

Nawaz Sharif said his government worked very hard and now the development projects were being completed on a fast pace with utmost transparency and efficiency.

He regretted that in the past development projects were delayed and cost over-run was common, however, now savings were being achieved on these projects.

He said the government was not only working on energy projects but was also trying to make energy affordable for the consumers.

He said projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were being completed on fast pace, adding that by next few months 3600MW would be added to the national grid.

“We are working hard to complete even those projects that were abandoned … because we want development of Pakistan and our people.”