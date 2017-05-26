ISLAMABAD: The father of two young children, has registered a case against his wife, who murdered his two children, police said.

Mohammad Zubair, lodged an FIR against his wife which states that she had murdered their two children.

According to his FIR, he had gone to the market to purchase some grocery. Upon returning, his wife opened the door and informed him that she had killed their children.

It is stated in the FIR that the wife was mentality ill and had been undergoing medical treatment for the past several years.