Pakistan Kissan Ittehad group is holding a protest in Islamabad’s D-Chauk against the upcoming budget, reported Waqt News.

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad group wanted to move forward and sit in front of the Parliament, to get their demands fulfilled, but Islamabad Police stopped them. As a result, the protestors got violent and started breaking state property, which included traffic signals.

The protestors were demanding for subsidies on fertilisers and electricity bills. The protesters also chanted slogans against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. They also threatened to seal Islamabad, if their demands were not met.

To disburse the protestors, police started shelling and used water cannons. A number of protestors were arrested too.

Some officials also tried speaking to the Kissan Ittehad leaders but positive results could not be obtained.

Leader of the Opposition and Pakistans Peoples Party representative Khursheed Shah was part of the protest and while speaking to media he said, “During election time, these politicians go to these farmers for votes and make false promises. After the election, those promises vanish in thin air. Its time farmers stand up for their rights.”

He further said, "PPP will always stand with you. We believe that Pakistan will only succeed when the poor man is well-fed and his children go to school."

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's chairman Imran Khan Tweeted,

Strongly condemn use of tear gas/latthi charge by police against peaceful protest by farmers exercising their democratic right in Isl today — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 26, 2017





Govt meets businessmen to discuss their isues but farmers are baton-charged if they raise the dismal treatment meted out to them by the govt https://t.co/NkqI2kIXTP — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 26, 2017





Today Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is to announce the budget for the upcoming fiscal year later today.