ISLAMABAD:- President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned joint session of both the Houses of Majlis-e-Shoora, (Parliament) in the Parliament Building, Islamabad on June 1 (Thursday) at 11am. The president summoned the joint session in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 read with clause (3) of Article 56 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.–Staff Reporter