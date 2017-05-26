Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has formed a four member committee on the orders of Islamabad High Court (IHC) to monitor Ramazan transmission on all satellite TV channels licensed by the PEMRA.

An official statement issued by PEMRA today states that the purpose of this committee is to monitor whether the Ramazan guidelines that were issued to all the satellite TV channels, are being followed or not.

In case of violation immediate action as per law will be taken. The court has also directed PEMRA to submit a report in this regard before the next date of hearing.