Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has formed a four member committee on the orders of Islamabad High Court (IHC) to monitor Ramazan transmission on all satellite TV channels licensed by the PEMRA.

An official statement issued by PEMRA today states that the purpose of this committee is to monitor whether the Ramazan guidelines that were issued to all the satellite TV channels, are being followed or not.

پیمرا نے اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ کے حکم کی روشنی میں ٹی وی چینلز پر رمضان نشریات کی مانیٹرنگ کے لئے کمیٹی قائم کر دی pic.twitter.com/LNp2SvJFmJ — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) May 26, 2017

In case of violation immediate action as per law will be taken. The court has also directed PEMRA to submit a report in this regard before the next date of hearing.