As many as five people were killed, including two children that succumbed to their injuries, and five others were injured during a heavy exchange of fire between two groups over the issue of children’s fight in Garhi Dewan village near Larkana on Friday.

11-year-old Babar and 10-year-old Kainat were taken to Chandka Medical College Hospital and according to hospital sources, they succumbed to their injuries.

Munawwar Ali Odho, Sherma, and Amjad were the other three people who were killed in the fight, while five others were injured.

The atmosphere got tense in the village after the incident as heavy police contingents were deployed in the area to avert further loss of lives.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr Imran confirmed the deaths of two more persons and said that the FIR would be registered after the burial of the victims.

The ASP claimed that the situation was under control. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after conducting post-mortem, he added.