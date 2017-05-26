ISLAMABAD - As the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government is going to present its 5th budget in the National Assembly today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, who is already a rare visitor to the lower house as a member, will skip the key sitting, deemed very important by the government and the opposition alike.

However, other senior leadership of the party including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Jehangir Khan Tareen, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mahmood and Dr Shireeen Mazari would attend the sitting when Finance Minister Ishaq Dar would present the government’s last budget. Two other party’s lawmakers Murad Saeed and Ali Muhammad Khan will also attend the session and both are considered as the fighting horses of the party in case the PTI wanted to launch a protest amid the budget speech of the finance minister.

PTI’s Central Media Department head Iftikhar Durrani confirmed that Imran would not attend today’s sitting of the National Assembly. He, however, said that all other lawmakers of the party would be in attendance.

“The PTI has so far not planned any protest during the budget speech of the finance minister,” said Durrani who was a participant in a meeting held at Bani Gala here on Thursday under the PTI chair to finalise party’s strategy on the finical bill 2017-18.

“The PTI will hear the speech of the finance minister and it has been decided that Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar would respond to the speech in parliament soon before the session is adjourned,” said Durrani.

“We will objectively respond and challenge the budget figures presented by the government,” he said adding that the government claims that unemployment was six percent while PTI believes that it was actually up to 30 percent.

“The PML-N government is painting a rosy picture despite the fact that country’s exports have decreased with the passage of time and there is a downfall in services and production industry. The government has failed to identify how to broaden the tax base,” he concluded.





