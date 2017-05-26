PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers barged into a grid station today, after prolonged loadshedding for hours.

Under the leadership of PTI MPA Fazal Elahi, workers entered the grid station and forcefully opened Hazaar Khawani grid station which provides electricity to 200 villages in Peshawar.

While speaking to media, Elahi said that the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) had guaranteed the protesters earlier that the electricity crisis will be resolved soon, but people are still facing 20-hours-long load shedding everyday.” He further said, “If the government doesn’t provide us electricity, then we will get it ourselves.”

They also chanted slogans of ‘Go Nawaz Go’ inside the grid station.

Elahi is a Member of the Provincial Assembly from Peshawar.

On May 17, charged PTI workers led by the party's MNA from South Waziristan, Ayesha Gulalai Wazir, and local district leadership, stormed the WAPDA House in Peshawar during their protest against power cuts.