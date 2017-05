The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met today at the Ministry of Religious Affairs to sight Ramzan moon and announced in a press talk later that the Islamic month will begin on May 28 (Sunday).

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman presided over the meeting.

Meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees were also held today at respective headquarters for collecting evidences of the Ramzan moon.

Muslims in Saudi Arabia and United States will observe Ramzan on Saturday.