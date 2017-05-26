Islamabad - Incidents of terrorism have incurred a cost of $123.13 billion to Pakistan during the past 16 years, said the Pakistan Economic Survey 2016-17.

According to the survey titled “Impact of War in Afghanistan and Ensuing Terrorism on Pakistan’s Economy”, the direct and indirect cost incurred by terrorism was highest during the PPP government’s five years tenure which reached $68.46 billion that was 55.60 percent of the total cost incurred by terrorism since 2001.

The cost incurred by the country was the highest during 201-11 which had reached to $ 23.77 billion while in 2001-02 it was the lowest at $ 2.67 billion. The survey, however, said that the cost incurred due to terrorism was reduced by almost 40 percent to $ 3.88 billion during current fiscal from $6.49 billion in 2015-16.

The report said that due to the war in Afghanistan, Pakistan has faced the most serious consequences – from political to security, socio-economic and environmental - over the decades. From hosting millions of refugees to being a major victim of terrorism, the cumulative impact has been enormous, with an adverse overall growth rate in all major sectors of the economy. “Normal economic and trading activities were disrupted, resulting in higher costs of doing business including the cost of insurance and significant delays in meeting the export orders around the globe. As a result, Pakistani products gradually lost their market share to their competitors. Economic growth could not pick up as planned during the last decade. Pakistan continues to be a target of terrorism, including foreign-sponsored terrorism from its immediate neighbourhood. A substantial portion of precious national resources, both men and material, had to be diverted to address the security challenges and to repair the damaged infrastructure during the last many years,” it said. In addition to economic losses, cross-border terrorism in Pakistan has inflicted untold human sufferings resulting from indiscriminate and brutal terrorist attacks against the civilian population, it said.

“However, despite the conflict and continuing instability in Afghanistan that has been an impediment to regional peace and development, Pakistan has achieved progressive and significant improvement in the country’s overall security landscape in recent years. This has been accomplished largely due to successful counterterrorism efforts of the government under the framework of the comprehensive National Action Plan, backed by an extensive and highly effective counterterrorism operation Zarb-e-Azb by the armed forces, and actions by other security and law enforcement agencies and intelligence-based operations across the country,” the survey said.

“After the successful completion of Zarb-e-Azb, the country-wide operation Raddul Fassad has been launched for eliminating any residual or latent threats.”

“In this backdrop, success in counter-terrorism has played a critical role in creating conducive economic environment whose results have now started appearing in terms of growth across different segments of the economy. As a result of these efforts, the total losses incurred due to incidents of terrorism are declining. The direct and indirect cost incurred has been gradually declining,” it said.

During the year 2015-16, it declined by 29.8 percent while during July- March 2016-17, it declined by 40.2 percent which clearly reflects the effectiveness of the government’s efforts to eliminate terrorism and extremism from the country, the survey said.

Giving breakup of the last 16 years, the survey said that in 2001-02 terrorism cost $2.67 billion; in 2002-03 $2.75 billion; in 2003-04 $2.93 billion; in 2004-05 $3.41 billion; in 2005-06 $3.99 billion; in 2006-07 $4.67 billion; in 2007-08 $6.94 billion; in 2008-09 $9.18 billion; in 2009-10 $13.56 billion; in 2010-11 $ 23.77 billion; in 2011-12 $11.98 billion; in 2012-13 $9.97 billion; in 2013-14 $7.70 billion; in 2014-15 $9.24 billion; in 2015-16 $6.49 billion and $3.88 during the current fiscal.

Fawad Yousafzai