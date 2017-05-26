A US Congressman said President Donald Trump should consider resuming air strikes on terrorist ‘safe havens' in Pakistan, reported Sputnik news.

"We need to frankly look at the consequences and consider doing it - of opening up strikes again," Congressman Adam Kinzinger stated told guests at the Woodrow Wilson Center think tank on Thursday.

He also urged the Trump administration to ask Pakistan for more anti-terror efforts and "get back to some real tough love" when dealing with Islamabad.

"We have to come back to carrots and sticks," he said. "Ultimately we have to make it clear that we are going to cross the border if necessary because they [the Pakistani government] are not doing enough."

Kinzinger’s remarks came following a suspected US drone strike on Wednesday, which targeted a compound in Afghanistan, killing three local Taliban militants.