Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s leader Shireen Mazari said India is becoming ‘brattish’ in IHK.

Shireen Mazari in her latest Tweet says that US and its allies were tolerating a spoil brat, while referring to India.

As world esp US & allies continue 2 tolerate spoilt brat India's state terrorism in IOK & violations across LOC, India becomes more brattish — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) May 25, 2017





And fires across LOC targeting UN Observers on AJK side! Shameful! https://t.co/wjJccYuu42 — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) May 25, 2017





Yesterday Indian army committed ceasefire violation along the Line of Control, targeting United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) vehicle in Khanjar Sector, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.