Authorities said a woman was killed when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked shelling from across the Line of Control in the early hours of Friday.
Sixty-year-old Farzand Begum, a resident of Naali village in Bhimber district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, died when a shell exploded in her house.
An Army spokesman said Indian troops had targeted a vehicle of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Khanjar sector of Bhimber district in AJK.
"Indian troops targeted a UNMOGIP vehicle carrying Major Emmanuel of Philippine and Major Marco of Croatia," ISPR said.
It added that both the officers remained safe as Pakistani troops “effectively responded to silence Indian firing”.
The armies of the nuclear-armed neighbours face off along the heavily militarised frontier that divided the Muslim-majority Himalayan region and exchanges of fire are common.
India is struggling to contain a recent flare-up in protests in Held Kashmir, where deep-seated anger and calls for independence remain widespread.