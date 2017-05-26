Authorities said a woman was killed when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked shelling from across the Line of Control in the early hours of Friday.

Sixty-year-old Farzand Begum, a resident of Naali village in Bhimber district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, died when a shell exploded in her house.

An Army spokesman said Indian troops had targeted a vehicle of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Khanjar sector of Bhimber district in AJK.

"Indian troops targeted a UNMOGIP vehicle carrying Major Emmanuel of Philippine and Major Marco of Croatia," ISPR said.

It added that both the officers remained safe as Pakistani troops “effectively res­ponded to silence Indian firing”.

The armies of the nuclear-armed neighbours face off along the heavily militarised frontier that divided the Muslim-majority Himalayan region and exchanges of fire are common.

India is struggling to contain a recent flare-up in protests in Held Kashmir, where deep-seated anger and calls for independence remain widespread.