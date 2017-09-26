SIALKOT-Sialkot district has witnessed an increase of 282,457 votes due to awareness campaign launched by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to raise the turnout in the 2018 general elections.

District Election Commissioner Maqbool Elahi stated talking to newsmen that there were a total of 1,841,457 registered votes in Sialkot district during 2013 general elections. He said that now the total votes are 2,123,914 in the district.

He revealed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was holding the awareness events at village and union council levels for raising the importance of votes the rural and urban areas to increase the turnout.

Four-week induction training concludes

NOORPUR THAL-The four-week induction training of newly recruited educators, organized at Govt High School Noorpur Thal, concluded here the other day.

According to the school management, 350 Elementary School Educators (ESEs) were trained by master trainers Hafiz Abdul Latif, Malik Mola Bakhsh Awan and four others.

Head of training, Malik Sultan Sikendar, devised a comprehensive schedule, covering all the general rules and subject contents.

On the concluding day, educators expressed gratitude to their master trainers. At the end of closing ceremony, In-charge training programme Malik Sultan Sikandar appreciated the role of master trainers. He also distributed merit and commendatory certificates to the educators for brilliant performance.