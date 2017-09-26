ISLAMABAD: Indian troops Monday reported to have killed another four Kashmiris and wounded four people, including a woman, in the held Valley.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), three youth were killed and three civilians, including a woman – Sakeena – were injured during an operation in Baramulla district. An Indian army official claimed that during a clash, an Indian trooper Chandra Bhan was injured in the same area. The operation was going on till filing of report, according to APP.

Reportedly, three personnel of Indian Central Reserve Police Force were injured in a grenade attack in Sopore.

AFP quoted Indian officials as saying that Indian soldiers killed four Kashmiris. Three casualties were reported on Sunday while the fourth was reported on Monday. Four civilians and a soldier were wounded during the shootouts. In a message to protesters outside the United Nations office in New York, All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman Syed Ali Geelani said that Indian forces were using custodial killings, enforced disappearances and rape as a weapon of war in the occupied Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Yasin Malik in his message said that people of Kashmir without the discrimination of age and gender were locked up in jails and police stations by the so-called democratic India. Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947 but both claim the territory in full.

Thousands of Indian troops have been deployed in the territory since the Kashmiris have been fighting for independence or a merger of the Himalayan kingdom with Pakistan.

Tens of thousands, mostly civilians, have died so far. New Delhi accuses Islamabad of training and pushing armed militants across the LoC to launch attacks on Indian forces. Islamabad denies the allegations, saying it just provides diplomatic support for the Kashmiri struggle for right to self-determination.