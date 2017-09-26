ISLAMABAD:- Ministry of Interior has extended date for revalidation of manual arms licences till the end of this year. The ministry in a letter written to National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has said that it has extended the revalidation of arms licences, issued by the ministry in the form of booklets before 2011, till December 30. The extension had been made with effect from September 24. Nadra revalidates all manual arms licences issued by the federal ministry.–Our Staff Reporter