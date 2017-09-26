MULTAN-The Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan has set up a Centre for International Studies (CIS) to promote research and dialogue on a vast range of topics like CPEC, global dynamics of terrorism, emerging powers and global order, changing dynamics of regional politics of South Asia and peace and conflict.

As its maiden activity, the centre is going to hold a seminar on "Donald Trump's Policies Towards Pakistan and Afghanistan" at BZU Campus on Tuesday (today). The seminar will be chaired by former Army Chief Gen (r) Mirza Aslam Beg while the other major speakers include former ambassadors Ashraf Qazi and Ayaz Wazir as well as Vice Chancellor of BZU Prof Dr Tahir Amin.

The Centre of International Studies (CIS) is the first research institution of its kind in South Punjab which is focused at promoting better understanding of the international issues within the academic and student community of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU). The CIS intends to reconnect the opinion of scholars and students of BZU with the outside world by teaching international issues of special importance to Pakistan.

The VC Prof Tahir Amin dubbed the establishment of the CIS as a very vital step for promotion of academic environment and research culture in BZU. "Pakistan has a unique geo-political position in world affairs. The Centre will provide opportunities to the academicians, researchers and scholars to share their knowledge and experience about current research trends and contemporary international politics with their peers and students," he hoped. He added that the students of Bahauddin Zakariya University would also benefit from the knowledge and vision of foreign scholars who would be invited to deliver lectures and seminars in CIS.

Talking to The Nation, the Director of CIS, Dr Muqarrab Akbar said that the centre had taken the challenging task of promoting a better understanding of international issues pertaining to South Asia; both in Pakistan and abroad. "The CIS will provide objective, impartial analyses and assessments of International issues from Pakistan's perspective," he added. He said that a forum like the CIS was badly needed in South Punjab since long to generate debate on issues of national and international importance. He declared that despite its affiliation with BZU, the CIS would try to produce independent and objective research. "It will be the endeavour of CIS to bring an independent perspective in its studies and analyses," he added. In addition, the CIS also intends to run training programs on international relations and issues of national importance, he said.

Along with this, CIS will be a centre of research focusing at the field of social sciences in general and international politics in particular. The Centre is designed to make arrangements for research activities by promoting interdisciplinary exchange among visitors, students and faculty across the world.

"The CIS will invite different scholars from across the world, particularly from the developed world. There will be visiting scholars of international stature at the Centre who will participate in seminars held at the CIS and will also deliver lectures to the undergraduate, post graduate students and MPhil/PHD scholars on their areas of expertise," Dr Muqarrab Akbar declared.

He disclosed that a specialized library would be established to collect resources on different areas such as American Studies, Russian Studies, Eurasian studies, Chinese studies etc. "This library will provide material to the researchers on different areas primarily on social sciences," he added. He said that the collection would include newspapers and research journals in the field of foreign policy, external relations, political economy, international politics and political science.

"The centre would arrange a variety of activities like conferences, seminars, projects, book publication, monograph publication and research training," he further revealed.”