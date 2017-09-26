ISLAMABAD - A meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) with the consent of all provinces will be summoned in the mid of next month to discuss some important matters related to the federating units.

“The Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee will decide about the selected agenda items that will be taken up with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the CCI meeting,” Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Riaz Hussain Pirzada told The Nation.

The last meeting of the CCI was held on August 25, which had approved to the provisional summary results of the 6th population and housing census-2017. The major political parties (PPP and MQM-P) had expressed reservations over the census results.

The upcoming Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee (IPCC) meeting will try to resolve the issues related to provinces. “If the matters are not amicably resolved in the IPCC then they will be taken up at the CCI meeting to discuss with the prime minister,” said the minister.

Sources in the ministry desiring not to be named said it has now comparatively become easy to take time from PM Abbasi as compared to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. PM Abbasi will chair the second CCI meeting in a short span of time.

The PML-N government had faced criticism for not holding the CCI meeting according to the rules and procedure. According to the Constitution, the council must meet at least once in a month.

The PML-N government since coming to power in 2013 has convened dozens of meetings of the council including on July 23, 2013, July 31, 2013, February 10, 2014, May 29, 2014, and in March 2015, in mid of 2016 etc, but, the CCI meetings were not held regularly according to the clause (154/3) of Constitution.

While talking about the reservations over the 6th census, Pirzada said that Sindh had expressed reservations over population figures in some areas of the province. This matter has almost been handled at the IPCC as the statistic division had tried to remove their reservations.

“The purpose of the IPC is to amicably resolve the issue of provinces,” the minister said while responding to a question regarding insufficient representation of Balochistan and Sindh. “This matter will no more be an issue,” he said.

The prime minister, a couple of months back, reconstituted the CCI by reducing the representation of smaller provinces - Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa - and giving an overwhelming representation to Punjab.

The restructuring of the council — reduction of one each member from KP and Balochistan —invited criticism from the small provinces. Under the notification, the eight-member council chaired by the PM has four members from Punjab. Before the reconstitution of the CCI, under former premier Nawaz Sharif, it had two members each from the four provinces.

