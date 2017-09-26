Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, ⁠Mr Sun Weidong, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa to bid farewell at the end of his tenure in Pakistan.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) both discussed the issues of mutual interest including regional security were discussed in the meeting.

Chinese envoy appreciated Pakistan Army's contribution for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for strong relationship between both friendly countries, ISPR press release stated.

Meanwhile, Army Chief thanked Weidong's contribution for Pak-China friendship and resolve that Pakistan will continue to work for more interdependent and interconnected region as 'against a security centric paradigm.'