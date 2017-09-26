ISLAMABAD - The Accountability Court Islamabad on Monday provided copies of assets beyond means reference to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and fixed September 27 to formally indict him in the corruption reference.

Amid tight security, Dar appeared before the court and furnished a bond of Rs1 million for securing bail.

The court on previous hearing had issued bailable arrest warrants for the minister, who flew back from London Sunday night, for abstaining the proceedings.

Prosecutors submitted details of serving of court notices to the accused and display of the court orders at the Islamabad and Lahore residences of the finance minister.

Judge Mohammad Bashir asked the accused to complete the bail procedure. On that, defence counsel Malik Amjid Pervaiz furnished the bail bond of Rs1 million in the court.

But the court directed the accused to furnish Rs5 million bail bond on the next date and adjourned the hearing until September 27 to formally indict him in the case.

The defence counsel requested the court to give seven-day time for going through the voluminous corruption reference - comprising 23 volumes - but the court turned down the plea and directed for indictment of the accused.

Talking to the media after the hearing, Dar’s counsel said that they were not given even a week’s time for study of the charges levelled against the minister, as per the normal practice.

He said that on his insistence the court informed him that it had to meet the apex court deadline to settle the case so it could not grant seven-day time to the defence side.

Pervaiz said that they fully believed in the courts and would continue to fight for their rights.

To a question, the defence counsel, Pervaiz ruled out opting for plea bargain or any out of court settlement in the corruption reference against them but vowed to continue fighting for their legal rights through court of law.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar landed back in Islamabad five days after issuance of his bailable arrest warrants and the court had directed the prosecution to ensure his presence before the court on Monday (yesterday).

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB had filed a corruption reference against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on September 8th but as he did not turn up on the last date of hearing, the court had issued his bailable arrest warrants.

These references were filed against the finance minister, former premier Nawaz Sharif and his family members on the direction of the Supreme Court.

The Panama joint investigation team (JIT) had reported unforeseen surge of 91 times from Rs9.11 million to Rs831.7 million in Ishaq Dar’s assets during years 2008, 2009 and existence of contradiction in the income earned and assets declared.

Likewise, the report also pointed out conflict in Dar’s record submitted before the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and his financial statements.

Nawaz Sharif was ousted in July after the Supreme Court deemed him unfit to hold office for not declaring a small source of income, and ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), to launch a criminal investigation into him, his family and Dar.

Earlier, the NAB had ordered seizure of the bank accounts and properties of Dar as the court initiated proceedings against him in a corruption reference.

The Lahore NAB wrote to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), reminding the banking regulator that since a reference was pending against Dar, “the bank accounts of Ishaq Dar, federal minister, may be cautioned”.

The bureau, however, left room for transactions from these accounts, as the NAB had made them subject to the orders of the accountability court.

The NAB has also written to district governments, asking them to stop any transfer or disposal of the properties owned by Dar, warning that in case of non-compliance, they could face up to three years in prison under the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999.

