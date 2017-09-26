KASUR-It seems dacoits rule the roost in Kasur district despite tall claims of the police regarding success against the outlaws.

According to a report of The Nation, dacoits have been carrying out their criminal activities without let or hindrance across the district. In fact the police incapability to deal with the outlaws has made them bold to conduct robberies even in broad daylight. Citizens, on the other hand, have been restricted to their houses as the robbers rule the roost. The trading community is the worst victim of dacoity incidents as there is no market left in the city where the traders have not been threatened or robbed.

According to residents of different localities of the Kasur city, they have submitted numerous complaints regarding rising robbery incidents and the cops' reluctance to go after criminals. "But the police high-ups have turned a deaf ear to the public woes," they regretted. "The police claim to have many dacoits killed in shootouts but the robberies are on the rise with each passing day," they questioned.

Citizens demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif look into the matter and take stern action against black sheep in the police department who, they said, left the public on the mercy of dacoits. They also demanded newly-posted DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed take effective steps to protect life, honour and property of the common man.

Mediamen decry police

failure to nick outlaws

Mediamen demanded the government take notice of the police failure to arrest the dacoits who had opened fire on the Kasur Press Club (KPC) president during a daylight robbery despite the lapse of five months.

Electronic Media President Aslam Khan Mayo termed attack on the KPC president an attack on journalist community. He urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab IG Police Capt (r) Arif Nawaz and the Kasur DPO to take notice of the police failure. He stressed the need for considering the mediamen's concerns and urged the government to take effective steps in this regard.

Takreem Ali said the police failure to arrest culprits of the robbery with KPC president Haji Sharif Mehr has raised concerns not only among the journalist community but also among the public. He said it has put a question mark on the police performance.

Mehr Javed said the police indifference and failure to arrest dacoits disappointed the journalist community of the district.