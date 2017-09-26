SARGODHA-A court bailiff Monday recovered eight members of a family including two minors from illegal confinement at a brick-kiln.

According to police, the detainees were forced to labour in the day and intoxicated with injections in the night. They were recovered hours before they were being "sold out" to another kiln owner for Rs0.5 million.

One Ameeran Bibi, resident of Lalian, submitted an application to Additional District and Sessions Judge Tariq Mehmood Shad, contending that her husband son-in-law and other family members including two minor children had been kept under illegal confinement at a brick-kiln at Shaheen Abad.

Upon which, the court constituted a bailiff, who with the help local police, raid the brick-kiln and recovered all the detainees. The bailiff produced all the family in the court while the court set free them. The court also sought a report from police.

Later, some of the detainees told the media that they were severely tortured by the kiln owners. They alleged that kiln owners forced them labour in the day and would intoxicate with injection in the night to avert their escape.