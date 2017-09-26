QUETTA: An explosion took place in Quetta near a school bus on Hanna road.

According to initial reports a remote controlled device was used in the attack.

As per Levies statement, the bomb took off when a school bus carrying nearly 100 children passed nearby.

The children remained safe while the driver of the bus suffered light injuries.

Due to its impact the front window of the bus has been destroyed.

Security agencies are investigating the area.



This is a developing story