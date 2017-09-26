KAMALIA-The Fesco officials were ordered to rehabilitate the dangling electricity wires on the routes of Muharram mourning processions here the other day.

According to official sources, Fesco Xen Ch Anwar Tarar, SDO Ali Imran and Hussainia Organisation Vice President Syed Saqlain Haider Kazmi visited various areas of Kamalia city. They visited Fazal Diwan, Ghaziabad, Imam Bargah Haji Chowk, Railway Road, Saddr Bazaar and Mohallah Kharlanwala where Sayed Saqlain Haider Kazmi pointed out the dangling wires over the routes fixed for mourning processions. Fesco Xen Ch Anwar Tarar directed the officials concerned to raise the wires on urgent basis.

Talking to media on the occasion, Ch Anwar said that the Fesco staff would be on duty during the month of Muharram. "Staff would be deputed on the routes of mourning processions to raise the dangling wires and disconnect power if needed", he added.