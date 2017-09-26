Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif stated that he never thought to stay abroad without any purpose as I was there because of illness of my wife.

"I have never planned to stay abroad without any purpose as I had to went abroad due to illness of my wife," he said. "It was never discussed that I will stay abroad," he said.

While addressing the press conference in Punjab House, Islamabad, the former Prime Minister asserted that he had right of appeal even under dictator rule which has been snatched from me in democratic rule.

"We have never been fled from judicial system," he said.

The former premier stated that he faced whole court proceeding despite it was a direct target to me and my family. "The court cannot find even a single evidence of corruption against me and then a JIT was formed secretly," he stated.

"The same court became the head of National Accountability Bureau and most probably same court will hear my last appeal," he mentioned.

Sharif further said that he has decided to contest a new case which is a case for Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam. "Let people decide the future of Pakistan," he asserted.

The former premier stated that he and his family is main target but whole population of Pakistan is suffering.