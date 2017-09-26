QUETTA - The personnel of Balochistan Frontier Constabulary (FC) have neutralised four notorious and wanted operatives of proscribed Baloch Republican Army (BRA) and United Baloch Army (UBA) organisations and also nabbed a suicide bomber amongst 24 suspects. The security forces also seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition during.

“The Frontier Constabulary Balochistan crews conducted operations in various parts of the province and killed 4 wanted terrorists of BRA/UBA during these operations,” said an Inter-Services Public Relations press release.

“Those killed include terrorist Thango and Keleri of BRA from Chabdar, Dera Bugti who were involved in abduction of civilians and attacks on LEAs,” it said. “Muhammad Khan and Jalal Deen of UBA of Kut Mundai, Sibbi were involved in railway line blasts, planting IEDs and destroying power lines.”

As many as 24 suspects, the ISPR added, including a would-be suicide bomber belonging to the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, from Dera Murad Jamali were also apprehended. Arms such as LMGs, SMGs, rifles, pistols, IEDs, 16kg of explosives, hand grenades, rockets, mortar shell and 15,032 rounds of mixed ammunition were also recovered during the operations.

The raids were conducted as part of the continuing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, which was launched by Pakistan Army against “latent threat of terrorism” in February this year.

Three bullet-riddled bodies found in Turbat

The security forces recovered three bullet-riddled bodies in Balochistan’s southern district of Turbat on Monday.

Levies sources said that three bodies had been found from Tump area of Turbat who had been shot-dead. The dead bodies were handed over to heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

The deceased were identified as Arshad, Walid and Amir.

The deceased were shot dead from point blank range and their bodies were dumped in the said area. A case was registered into the incident and investigation was underway.