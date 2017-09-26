Quetta - A district and sessions court on Monday granted bail to Nawabzada Gazain Marri, the son of late Baloch politician Nawaz Khair Bukhsh Marri, in Justice Nawaz Marri murder case against a surety bond of Rs1 million.

Marri was arrested moments later he landed at Quetta airport, ending his self-imposed exile spanning 18 years. Gazain is the younger brother of PML-N’s sitting provincial Minister Changez Khan Marri.

Earlier, advocate Arbab Tahir, the lawyer for Nawabzada Gazain Marri, had submitted a bail petition upon which the District and Sessions Court Judge Rashid Mehmood granted interim bail to Gazain Marri. The court granted him bail against a surety bond worth Rs1 million and ordered his release if he was not required in any other case.

Justice Nawaz Marri, a Balochistan High Court judge, was shot dead in a targeted attack on January 7, 2000, in the Zarghoon Road area of Quetta.

Gazain Marri, Hyrbayar Marri and others were nominated in the murder case. A case was registered with Bijli Road Police Station under various sections of 7-ATA, 145, 147, 324 and 302.

It merits mention here that Mr. Marri had served as the home minister of Balochistan and left for Dubai soon after a military operation was launched in the province against anti-state elements.

Earlier this year, Marri had announced that he would return to the country after the month of Ramzan. “Neither I had any affiliation with any proscribed outfit nor favoured the politics of violence,” he had told media in Dubai.

The local court then adjourned further hearing till October 5. The court directed Marri to appear before it on next date of hearing.

Hyrbyiar and Mehran Marri live abroad in exile and are wanted by the state for operating banned nationalist outfits in Balochistan.