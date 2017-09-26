LAHORE - The Punjab government in its appeal against the order to release the Model Town report has raised important questions, which require proper answers, the Lahore High Court observed on Monday.

The LHC full bench, headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, did not accept the request of the Punjab government for immediate suspension of the order. The court issued notices to the parties for day-to-day hearing from October 2.

Earlier in the day, the appeal was fixed for hearing before a full bench headed by acting CJ Muhammad Yawar Ali, but he refused to hear it due to personal reasons. The CJ formed another bench under Justice Abid. Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad were members of the bench.

As proceedings commenced, Additional Advocate General Shan Gull argued that the single bench ordered on September 20 to make public the Justice Baqar Najafi report, though the matter was pending adjudication before a full bench.

The additional AG, assisted by advocate Khurram Chughtai, said the government was not given right to hearing. He argued that respondents also moved a contempt petition and if the single bench was not suspended, the government would face contempt proceedings.

Barrister Ali Zafar, representing victims’ families, assured the court that they would not insist on issuance of the report by pressing the contempt petition if the bench was taking up the matter on a daily basis.

Also, the full bench dismissed as withdrawn the petitions filed three years ago in the same matter. The petitioners’ counsel said since the single bench order addressed their grievances, they did not want to press these petitions.

Khwaja Haris, another counsel for the Punjab government, objected, saying that these petitions were filed in the public interest and pleaded to the court to decide these petitions after hearing the main petitions.

Separately, the court of Justice Shahid Karim sought reply from the Interior Ministry on a petition filed by PAT leader Khurram Gandapur for putting CM Shehbaz Sharif’s name on ECL.

The petitioner argued that Shahbaz Sharif was the prime suspect and might escape from the country to avoid trial. He said that an application was also submitted to the ministry for the purpose, but to no avail. The court sought reply from the Interior Ministry within 15 days.

On September 21, the court of Justice Sayyed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi had ordered the Punjab government to make public Justice Baqar Najafi report on Model Town massacre three years ago.

Last week, the Punjab government filed an appeal, contending the single bench failed to dilate upon the question whether the appointment of a commission was an administrative measure or a judicial remedy’.

In its 21-page appeal, the main point of the government was that commission proceedings was ‘not judicial proceedings’. The government in its 27-point appeal also gave references of 11 petitions filed by different lawyers and PAT.

It read:“The bench could not address the question if a high court judge can be appointed under the provisions of Punjab Tribunals of Inquiry Ordinance-1969 to probe into a matter on the administrative side or not.

“It is felt that there should be a general law authorising the government to appoint an inquiring authority on any matter of public importance, whenever considered necessary, or when a demand to that effect is made by the legislature and that such law should enable inquiring authority to exercise certain specific powers, including the powers to summon witnesses, to take evidence on oath, and to compel person to furnish information. The bill is designed to achieve this object. It will be clear from these provisions that the act was intended to cover matters of public importance.”

The appeal added: “In matters of public importance it may be necessary for the government to fix the responsibility on individuals or to kill harmful rumours. The ordinary law of the land may not fit in such cases apart from it is time consuming. The commission under the law is given the power to regulate its own procedure and also to decide whether to sit in-camera or in-public.

“A commission appointed under it does not decide any dispute. There are no parties before the commission. There is no list. The commission is not a court except for a limited purpose. The procedure of the commission is inquisitorial rather than accusatorial.

“The commission more often may have to give assurance to the persons giving evidence before it that their statements will not be used in any subsequent proceedings except for perjury. Without such an assurance, these persons may not come forward to give statements. If these persons have got lurking fear that their PG NO 170 statements given before the commission are likely to be used against them or utilised for productive use on them any other proceeding, they may be reluctant to expose themselves before the commission.”

The government claimed the judge also lost sight of the fact that the recommendations of the commission “are not enforceable and the exercise leading to the report is not a judicial function properly so-called”.

It went on: “Learned single bench did not deal with the question whether the chief justice of the high court can act as consultee of the provincial government in the absence of any constitutional mandate or statutory provision for the purpose of Section 3 of the said Ordinance.





FIDA HUSSNAIN