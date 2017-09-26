ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Monday restored membership of Shah Mohammad Khan Wazir, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, as Member Provincial Assembly from the constituency of PK-72 Bannu-III.

A single judge bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq suspended Election Commission of Pakistan's decision while hearing a plea moved by Shah Mohammad who had also been working as adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister.

After going through the arguments placed by the counsel for the litigants the bench suspended disqualification of Shah Mohammad.

Malik Naeem Khan, opponent of Shah Mohammad, had approached the ECP pleading that the MPA and his family was involved in anti-state activities and that his name was on the Exit Control List (ECL). He also alleged that Wazir had concealed many things while contesting General Election 2013.

The ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner, Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan disqualified Shah Mohammad Wazir under Section-4.

As per details, Shah Muhammad was in the fourth schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997 and earlier his brother Gulbaz Khan was disqualified from the district council Bannu on the similar grounds.