Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman raised question over Intelligence Bureau (IB) Chief's visit to 'disqualified Prime Minister' in London and demanded his resignation over this issue.

In series of tweets, Khan asked Why IB Chief visited Nawaz Sharif in London over four days on tax payers expenses? "IB head must resign immediately," he demanded.

IB head must resign immediately. What was he doing visiting a disqualified PM in London over 4 days at taxpayer expense? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 26, 2017





PTI Chief further asserted that IB head is official of the State and his duty is to state not to Sharif family.

IB head is an official of the State paid for by taxpayers. His duty is to the state not to the Sharif family. https://t.co/c0eFLa5ORk — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 26, 2017





He also said that Nawaz Sharif is abetting his own MNAs to keep them in line with him.

Equally alarming is the IB's role in abetting NS by creating grounds for blackmailing his MNAs into falling in line. pic.twitter.com/DFKotth5VD — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 26, 2017





"This is how the state institutes are destroyed by a mafia breaking all laws and democratic norms," he added.

This is how state institutions are destroyed by a mafia breaking all laws and democratic norms https://t.co/Dd6SH9BW0i — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 26, 2017



