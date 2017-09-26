Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman raised question over Intelligence Bureau (IB) Chief's visit to 'disqualified Prime Minister' in London and demanded his resignation over this issue. 

In series of tweets, Khan asked Why IB Chief visited Nawaz Sharif in London over four days on tax payers expenses? "IB head must resign immediately," he demanded. 


PTI Chief further asserted that IB head is official of the State and his duty is to state not to Sharif family. 


He also said that Nawaz Sharif is abetting his own MNAs to keep them in line with him.


"This is how the state institutes are destroyed by a mafia breaking all laws and democratic norms," he added. 