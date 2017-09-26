ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman, Imran Khan, is “misleading and telling lie before the nation” regarding Sharifs not respecting judiciary.

In a statement on Monday, she said the PTI chief was himself working on the agenda of “disrespecting and disregarding” national institutes.

She said the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif presented himself and his entire family for accountability before the court of law.

Aurangzeb said Nawaz Sharif adopted the constitutional course on the verdict of the Supreme Court in Panama Paper case to ensure supremacy of law and constitution.

She said the ousted PM believed in the supremacy of Constitution and the law and he always respected the judiciary’s decisions.

Aurangzeb said the law and constitution also protected the Sharif family just as any other citizen of the country. She said the cases against the Sharif family were started in the name of money laundering but political opponents failed to prove nothing.

Aurangzeb said Imran was raising slogans to eliminate corruption from the country, but he himself was running away from accountability. She said the PTI government had paralysed Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission due to involvement of its MPs.

Our Staff Reporter