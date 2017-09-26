ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday submitted bank accounts details of his own, Jemima Khan and Rashid Khan in the apex court in a sealed envelope.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will resume hearing of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi’s petition against Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen today (Tuesday).

The court in the last hearing had directed the PTI chief’s counsel to submit authentic documents that Jemima had sent the amount for Bani Gala land. Imran had claimed that he borrowed money from Jemima to purchase the land.

The documents include; bank statements of Rashid Ali Khan US dollars and Pak rupee accounts in Citibank, Bank statements of Jemima Khan of account in Citibank, wealth statements and wealth reconciliation statement of Imran along with the assessment order, bank statements of Niazi Services Limited and bank statements of Imran with Lloyd’s Bank, Barclays Bank and Royal Trust Bank, as well as transfer letter of London flat.

The statement submitted by Imran Khan said that the initial two tranches for Bani Gala land was paid from Imran’s own resources, which were reflected through managers cheques dated March 14, 2002 and demand draft dated March 28, 2002.

He stated that in the wealth returns, filed before the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Imran mentioned that he had received Rs6.5 million from his ex-wife Jemima Khan as gift.

The entire payment for Bani Gala was made by Jemima vide remittance through banking channels to Rashid Khan during April 2002 till January 2003 and all the mutations in the revenue record were on her name.

The PTI chief informed that after the sale of London apartment on April 14, 2003, as there was no foreign asset therefore he did not mention that in his tax-return filed before the FBR and the Election Commission of Pakistan on June 30, 2003.