LHC allows Hafiz Saeed's counsel to file new application against fresh detention orders.

Punjab Home Department extended detention of Hafiz Saeed for 30 more days and submits copy of the detention order in the court. Hearing has been adjourned for Wednesday.

Earlier, on August 1st, Punjab government extended the house arrest of Hafiz Saeed by two months, accused by the United States of masterminding 2008 attacks on the Indian financial capital of Mumbai that killed 166 people, a government document reviewed by Reuters showed.

Saeed was put under house arrest in January after years of living freely in Pakistan, one of the sore points in the country's fraying relationship with the United States. His freedom had also infuriated Pakistan's arch-foe, India.

In a document marked "secret", the Punjab government said it was ordering the extension on the recommendations of the federal government and the interior ministry in Islamabad.

Yahya Mujahid, spokesman for Saeed's Muslim charity Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), confirmed that Saeed was among five members of the charity given an extended term of house arrest.

The Counter Terrorism Department believes Saeed's supporters plan to "spread chaos in the country" and stage demonstrations to project Saeed as a hero, Punjab's home department said in the document.