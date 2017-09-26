Islamabad - President Mamnoon Hussain Monday appreciated Pakistan Navy for its significant role in protecting sea frontiers and development of maritime infrastructure.

The president said this as chief guest while addressing the inaugural Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW) held at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah and senior civil and military dignitaries were also present.

Conducted under the banner of, "Secure Seas-Prosperous Pakistan", the two-week-long maritime security workshop was attended by parliamentarians, bureaucrats, academicians, and representatives from media and senior officers from the armed forces of Pakistan.

The president lauded efforts of Pakistan Navy in organising the ground-breaking event and termed it a reflection of “forward-looking” leadership of Pakistan Navy.

He underscored the importance of oceans in 21 century and specifically appreciated Pakistan Navy for its significant role towards protection of sea frontiers and development of maritime infrastructure.

He desired that Pakistan Navy should be given ample resources to spearhead initiatives which shall contribute to the overall growth of the country.

"Gwadar port is the maritime terminus of CPEC and it is here that all commerce will get loaded and off-loaded, fanning out to different destinations via North Arabian Sea and mainland Pakistan", said the president.

While praising Pakistan Navy’s efforts and initiatives for ensuring maritime security, the president highlighted that the indispensable and historical contribution of Pakistan Navy in protecting and advancing the cause of national maritime sector cannot be overstated.

He further added that Pakistan Navy’s initiative of maritime security workshop will return rich dividends in terms of understanding of the maritime sector and the widespread responsibility of Pakistan Navy.

Earlier, a panel of workshop’s participants presented a paper on “Maritime Environment Around Pakistan; How it is Shaped and its Future Outlook.” The panel deeply analyzed the prevailing maritime environment in our region and presented policy recommended as the way ahead for Pakistan.

During the interactive session, the chief guest supported the panel’s recommendations and appraised the importance of the maritime sector in the growth of the country. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zakaullah thanked all the participants for their enthusiastic participation in the workshop.

The naval chief also appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy War College for arranging the maiden maritime security workshop and desired such workshops be organized in future as well. Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas gave a brief rundown on the workshop activities. The participants were later awarded certificates by the chief guest.

A brief overview was also given to the participants on the under development, "Maritime Doctrine of Pakistan". During the second week, the workshop participants visited Pakistan Navy installations and units at Karachi, Coastal and Creeks areas for orientation and familiarization.

The members also visited Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW), HQ Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and Sindh Fisheries Department.

The participants also had a sea trip on board Pakistan Navy destroyer and later briefed on Pakistan Navy command structure and coastal as well as creeks area defences.

Tour of Gwadar port and briefing on the in-progress CPEC maritime related projects constituted high point of the visit.

