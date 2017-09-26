Praise be to Allah the Lord of mankind, and Peace be up on the Prophet Mohammad (SAAW)

Dear Brothers and Sisters

Today we are celebrating the national day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which is the 87th anniversary for the unification of the Kingdom by the king Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman Al-Saud. This is the dearest occasion to the heart of each Saudi citizen.

We, in the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad are celebrating this day on the soil of the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the country we are connected with through brotherly relationships and true love between the government and people of both countries.

Dear Brothers,

Since its establishment, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always stood by its brothers in all situations, specially the Islamic Republic of Pakistan which has greatly suffered the danger of terrorism that has caused human losses and affected its economy badly. The Kingdom is keen for the stability and peace of Pakistan because it will be reflected on the stability and peace of the region.

The Kingdom also is keen for the prosperity of Pakistan economically and strongly supports China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that would -with the grace of Almighty Allah- result into Economic prosperity for Pakistan and the entire region, and the Kingdom assures its keenness to participate in this important project.

However, Pakistan and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia share the ambition toward vision 2030, to achieve its goals by coordinated efforts of both countries in all fields.

Brother & sisters:

As you all know, Islamic Military Alliance for Combating Terrorism which unifies more than 40 states until now is working for combating extremist thoughts and coordinates all efforts to face the terrorist propaganda through coordinated intellectual, media, financial and military initiatives. The efforts of the Alliance are based on values of legitimacy, independence and cooperation. The Alliance is committed to ensure that all its activities are in accordance with international laws and regulations.As perceived from its title, this Alliance is not targeting any specific country.

Finally, I pray to Almighty Allah to save our home Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and All Muslim Countries form every harm.

Long Live Saudi- Pakistan Friendship.

Nawaf Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy

Ambassador Royal Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia