SADIQABAD-A PML-N MNA was accused of occupying lands of villagers including a local PTI leader here the other day.

Addressing a press conference, PTI Sabzani Union Council Chairman Younus Khan showed all the documents verifying his ownership over 100-acre land in Chak Panjwani and Karya Jutt. He alleged that PML-N MNA Atif Khan Mazari along with armed accomplices occupied his land spread over 45-acre, adding that the suspects also got him evicted from his property.

He said that he has submitted a complaint to the local SHO and also the Dera Ghazi Khan RPO. "The RPO has assured me of providing justice," he claimed.

Younus Khan also accused Atif Mazari of occupying lands of at least 150 families in the area and they then were forced to leave the area. He demanded Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the police high-ups take notice of issue and provide justice to the people, victim of the MNA brutality.

Hazrat Umar's martyrdom

day observed

A seminar was held in connection with martyrdom day of Second Caliph Umar Farooq (RA) here at Sadiqabad Press Club by Sunni Ittehad Council and Muhibban-e-Rasool here the other day.

A large number of Ulema and people belonging to all walks of life attended the seminar. Addressing the participants, speakers said that Farooq-e-Azam (RA) is a beacon of light for the Muslim rulers as far as self-accountability is concerned. They said that Islam spread in the whole world during his caliphate. "In the modern age, non-Muslims are making progress by following His policies whereas Muslims are backward and oppressed as they have forgot His sayings," they pointed out. The participants vowed to adhere to the teachings of Hazrat Umar (RA) to be successful in this life and hereafter.

Qari Rafiq Syedi, Hafiz Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qari and others spoke on the occasion.